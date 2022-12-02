Staff Research Associate 1 – UC San Diego – San Diego, CA

December 2, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Staff Research Associate 1 – UC San Diego – San Diego, CA

Days, 8:00am – 4:30pm , Mon – Fri, occasional overtime as needed. For the safety and well-being of the entire university community, the University of California… $24.88 – $27.12 an hour
From UC San Diego – Sat, 03 Dec 2022 06:53:11 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Sr Manufacturing Technician, Protein Production – Element Biosciences – San Diego, CA

October 6, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Sr Manufacturing Technician, Protein Production – Element Biosciences – San Diego, CA

This will include expression (E. coli fermentation) and/or purification of recombinant protein products; use and maintenance of fermenters and/or purification…From Element Biosciences – Thu, 06 Oct 2022 23:50:37 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Director of Biochemistry – Eurofins USA BioPharma Services – San Diego, CA

November 3, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Director of Biochemistry – Eurofins USA BioPharma Services – San Diego, CA

Responsible for directing and providing scientific and technical leadership for overall research and development activities in support of customer driven…From Eurofins USA BioPharma Services – Thu, 10 Nov 2022 05:27:37 GMT – View all San Diego, C… […]