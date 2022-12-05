Research in the Deshpande lab (www.thedeshpandelab.com) is centered on elucidating the underlying mechanisms that drive tumors. Ph.D. in a biological science.
From Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – Tue, 06 Dec 2022 05:34:11 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Postdoctoral Associate – Cancer Cell Biology – Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – San Diego, CA
Research in the Deshpande lab (www.thedeshpandelab.com) is centered on elucidating the underlying mechanisms that drive tumors. Ph.D. in a biological science.