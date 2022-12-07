Quality Control Laboratory Manager – Elite Protek – Rancho Santa Fe, CA

Quality Control Laboratory Manager – Elite Protek – Rancho Santa Fe, CA

December 7, 2022

Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry, Biochemistry, or hands on experience. 3-5 years in a laboratory environment, including experience with analytical equipment (LC… $125,000 – $145,000 a year
From Indeed – Wed, 07 Dec 2022

