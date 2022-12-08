Senior Research Associate – Immunology | Tentarix Therapeutics | San Diego, CA

About the Company: Tentarix Biotherapeutics is an exciting company with a game-changing technology platform that allows for the discovery of next generation, multi-specific investigational drugs to address the key limitations of existing cancer, autoimmune and other disease therapies.

We are led by a seasoned executive team with proven expertise in the field of multi-specific drug discovery. We are committed to hiring and retaining highly qualified and motivated team members who are passionate about making a difference for patients in the modern drug discovery landscape with our ground-breaking technology.

Tentarix team members are creative, hands-on, self-directed, and display excellent communication skills. They also exhibit a high level of integrity, resiliency and a determination to contribute to the success of the company. We offer autonomy, flexibility, a modern culture and the best tools to ensure the success of our individuals and collectively.

Role:

Tentarix Biotherapeutic’s in vitro Immunology team is seeking a highly motivated scientist to support screening and characterization of engineered protein therapeutics. The candidate will use biochemical, cellular, or immunological assays with primary cells and cell lines to move forward the development of multifunctional biologics. We are seeking an individual who will thrive in a start-up environment and works well across groups in a collaborative environment.

Responsibilities:

Responsible for the development and execution of in vitro or ex vivo assays to characterize receptor binding, signaling, cell activation/suppression, and other functional readouts using a variety of techniques including flow cytometry-based assays, ELISA, and reporter assays

Independently plan and execute experiments, analyze results, and present data at team meetings

Maintain a meticulous record of their research

Qualifications and Skills: