Bioinformatics Scientist – La Jolla Labs, Inc – La Jolla, CA

December 12, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Bioinformatics Scientist – La Jolla Labs, Inc – La Jolla, CA

La Jolla Labs is seeking a highly motivated scientist who loves to code. This position will be located in either San Diego and will work closely with La Jolla… $85,000 – $95,000 a year
From Indeed – Mon, 12 Dec 2022 17:48:49 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Technical Application Scientist II (Chemistry/BioChemistry) – Thermo Fisher Scientific – San Diego, CA

November 11, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Technical Application Scientist II (Chemistry/BioChemistry) – Thermo Fisher Scientific – San Diego, CA

The Technical Applications Scientist II is responsible for providing pre- and post-sales technical support of Thermo Fisher Scientific chemical products…From Thermo Fisher Scientific – Fri, 11 Nov 2022 14:07:27 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]