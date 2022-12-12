Validation Calibration and Preventative Maintenance Technician I – INVIVOSCRIBE INC – San Diego, CA

December 12, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Validation Calibration and Preventative Maintenance Technician I – INVIVOSCRIBE INC – San Diego, CA

Our global network of laboratories offer next generation molecular and flow cytometry panels to support our drug development entity and accelerate clinical… $20 – $24 an hour
From Indeed – Mon, 12 Dec 2022 23:02:19 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Senior Research Associate, Discovery – Artiva Biotherapeutics – San Diego, CA

October 20, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Research Associate, Discovery – Artiva Biotherapeutics – San Diego, CA

The Senior Research Associate, Discovery, will be responsible for conducting pre-clinical research work in NK cell therapy space to support the development of…From Artiva Biotherapeutics – Fri, 21 Oct 2022 03:34:19 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]