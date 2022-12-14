The group integrates discovery research through translational and early clinical development and exploits state-of-the-art in vitro, in vivo, and ex-vivo models…
From Bristol-Myers Squibb – Thu, 15 Dec 2022 01:34:24 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Associate Scientist, Translational Research Oncology (non-PhD) – Bristol Myers Squibb – San Diego, CA
The group integrates discovery research through translational and early clinical development and exploits state-of-the-art in vitro, in vivo, and ex-vivo models…