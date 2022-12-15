The Translational Specialist is responsible for the development and execution of novel imaging and proteomics technologies. Design and construction of plasmids.
From Salk Institute for Biological Studies – Thu, 15 Dec 2022 23:59:51 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs
Senior Translational Specialist – Molecular and Cell Biology Laboratory – Salk Institute for Biological Studies – La Jolla, CA
The Translational Specialist is responsible for the development and execution of novel imaging and proteomics technologies. Design and construction of plasmids.