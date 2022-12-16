Research Assistant I/II – Stem Cell Bio and Skeletal Muscle Research – Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – San Diego, CA

December 16, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Assistant I/II – Stem Cell Bio and Skeletal Muscle Research – Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – San Diego, CA

The Research Assistant will be working in Dr. Alessandra Sacco laboratory and will be involved in stem cell biology and skeletal muscle research work.
