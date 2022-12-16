The Research Assistant will be working in Dr. Alessandra Sacco laboratory and will be involved in stem cell biology and skeletal muscle research work.
From Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – Sat, 17 Dec 2022 05:32:18 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Research Assistant I/II – Stem Cell Bio and Skeletal Muscle Research – Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – San Diego, CA
The Research Assistant will be working in Dr. Alessandra Sacco laboratory and will be involved in stem cell biology and skeletal muscle research work.