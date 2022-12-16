Research Assistant III – Molecular and Cell Biology Laboratory – Dr. Jan Karlseder – Salk Institute for Biological Studies – La Jolla, CA

December 16, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Assistant III – Molecular and Cell Biology Laboratory – Dr. Jan Karlseder – Salk Institute for Biological Studies – La Jolla, CA

The Research Assistant III is responsible for performing experimental and scientific research tasks in support of the Principal Investigator’s (PI) studies.
From Salk Institute for Biological Studies – Fri, 16 Dec 2022 23:59:49 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Postdoctoral Fellow (Vijay Lab) – La Jolla Institute for Immunology – San Diego, CA

October 13, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Postdoctoral Fellow (Vijay Lab) – La Jolla Institute for Immunology – San Diego, CA

The Vijayanand lab employs genomic tools, genetics and computational approaches to understand the immunological basis of human diseases. D. Chandra V, et al.From La Jolla Institute for Immunology – Fri, 14 Oct 2022 00:59:12 GMT – View all San Diego, CA… […]