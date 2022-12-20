Research Associate (Stem Cell) – iXCells Biotechnologies – San Diego, CA

December 20, 2022
Research Associate (Stem Cell) – iXCells Biotechnologies – San Diego, CA

She/he will support the lead scientists to execute the projects in product generation, CRO services and R&D programs in the Stem Cell group, including human… $45,000 – $62,000 a year
Security Officer – Biotechnology Company Offices – Allied Universal® – Rancho Bernardo, CA

October 21, 2022
Security Officer – Biotechnology Company Offices – Allied Universal® – Rancho Bernardo, CA

We offer medical, dental and vision coverage, life insurance, 401K, employee assistance programs, company discounts, perks and more for all full-time positions! $18 an hour

Business Development Associate – Biologics, Remote USA – Thermo Fisher Scientific – San Diego, CA

December 19, 2022
Business Development Associate – Biologics, Remote USA – Thermo Fisher Scientific – San Diego, CA

Ideally, you will be remotely located on the West coast of the US and will be required to travel. Research, identify and qualify pharmaceutical and biotech…