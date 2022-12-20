Research Assoicate (In vitro Assay) – iXCells Biotechnologies – San Diego, CA

Conduct in vitro pharmacology experiments for preclinical contract research. Support research efforts for target identification, target validation, drug… $42,000 – $60,000 a year
