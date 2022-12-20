Scientist I, Exploratory Chemistry – DTx Pharma – San Diego, CA

December 20, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Scientist I, Exploratory Chemistry – DTx Pharma – San Diego, CA

The company’s proprietary delivery technology platform utilizes fatty acids as targeting ligands to enable the delivery of oligonucleotide therapies to tissues… $100,000 – $120,000 a year
From Indeed – Tue, 20 Dec 2022 20:27:45 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Director of Biochemistry – Eurofins USA BioPharma Services – San Diego, CA

November 3, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Director of Biochemistry – Eurofins USA BioPharma Services – San Diego, CA

Responsible for directing and providing scientific and technical leadership for overall research and development activities in support of customer driven…From Eurofins USA BioPharma Services – Thu, 10 Nov 2022 05:27:37 GMT – View all San Diego, C… […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Associate Scientist, Toxicology Operations – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

October 31, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Associate Scientist, Toxicology Operations – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

This individual will support the Toxicology team with day-to-day operational activities for outsourced non-GLP and GLP toxicology and safety pharmacology…From CRINETICS PHARMACEUTICALS – Mon, 31 Oct 2022 10:37:49 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]