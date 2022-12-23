Support the development of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) cellular therapies against cancer. Support studies using knowledge of cellular and/or tumor… $58,500 – $82,368 a year
From Poseida Therapeutics Inc – Sat, 24 Dec 2022 06:04:31 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Research Associate/Research Associate II/Senior Research Associate – Poseida Therapeutics Inc – San Diego, CA
Support the development of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) cellular therapies against cancer. Support studies using knowledge of cellular and/or tumor… $58,500 – $82,368 a year