Executive Assistant – at Maravai LifeSciences – San Diego, CA

January 3, 2023 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Executive Assistant – at Maravai LifeSciences – San Diego, CA

Experience working within the biotechnology or life sciences sector desired. The Executive Assistant must be proficient in all aspects of corporate… $105,000 – $135,000 a year
From Maravai LifeSciences – Wed, 04 Jan 2023 03:56:14 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Research Tech I/II (Peters Lab) – La Jolla Institute for Immunology – San Diego, CA

December 21, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Tech I/II (Peters Lab) – La Jolla Institute for Immunology – San Diego, CA

A full-time position for a Research Technician is available immediately at the La Jolla Institute for Immunology working on high-impact projects with…From La Jolla Institute for Immunology – Wed, 21 Dec 2022 21:59:38 GMT – View all San Diego, CA … […]