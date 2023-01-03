Planning including quarterly forecasting of reagent stocks, cytokines, small molecules, and mammalian cells. Co-lead in the development of automated preparation… $66,000 – $76,000 a year
From Eurofins USA PSS Insourcing Solutions – Wed, 04 Jan 2023 05:27:39 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Flow Cytometry Focused Group Leader – Eurofins USA PSS Insourcing Solutions – San Diego, CA
Planning including quarterly forecasting of reagent stocks, cytokines, small molecules, and mammalian cells. Co-lead in the development of automated preparation… $66,000 – $76,000 a year