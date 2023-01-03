Under direction, position performs general tasks and competes routine assignments. Receives assistance in the completion of more complex assignments. $18.03 – $23.92 an hour
From Salk Institute for Biological Studies – Wed, 04 Jan 2023 00:00:54 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs
Research Assistant I – Molecular Neurobiology Laboratory – Dr. Martyn Goulding – Salk Institute for Biological Studies – La Jolla, CA
Under direction, position performs general tasks and competes routine assignments. Receives assistance in the completion of more complex assignments. $18.03 – $23.92 an hour