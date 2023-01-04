The successful candidate will demonstrate an attention to detail and the ability to work collaboratively with other team members as well as with other inter… $110,500 – $136,500 a year
From Element Biosciences – Thu, 05 Jan 2023 00:00:40 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Scientist II – Element Biosciences – San Diego, CA
The successful candidate will demonstrate an attention to detail and the ability to work collaboratively with other team members as well as with other inter… $110,500 – $136,500 a year