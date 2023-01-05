Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is a federal government contractor and, in compliance with its obligations under current federal regulations, Sorrento requires all… $132,938 – $167,000 a year
From Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. – Fri, 06 Jan 2023 02:37:56 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Senior/Principal Biostatistician – Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. – San Diego, CA
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is a federal government contractor and, in compliance with its obligations under current federal regulations, Sorrento requires all… $132,938 – $167,000 a year