Cell Culture Expert | Klotho Therapeutics | San Diego, CA

Job description

We are looking for a highly motivated individual with expertise in cell culture. You will be joining a Contract Development Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and laboratory that provides cGMP bio-manufacturing research and development services for research and clinical supply needs in Southern California. You will be working in the laboratory services division to develop cell culture experiments for the purpose of protein expression and purification.

Job Requirements

No sponsorship available, must have authorization to work in US

This is an on-site position in our North San Diego laboratory

Bachelor’s degree, Master’s preferred with 3-4 years of experience in cell culture and protein expression – required

Must be able to work independently and troubleshoot basic cell culture issues

Good aseptic technique is required

Mammalian cell culture experience including HEK293 and CHO cells required.

Experience with bioreactors for protein production preferred

Freezing, thawing, and expansion of cell lines

Transfections, cloning and subcloning of cells lines

Basic Molecular biology techniques including DNA isolation, Western blot, SDS-PAGE, ELISA, and protein purification (HPLC experience is preferred).

Knowledge of GLP and cGMP is a plus

Good oral and written communication skills are required

Excellent organizational skills and ability to keep detailed notes

Must be able to communicate via email and virtual meetings to clients

What we offer

12-month contract with the option to become permanent

Compensation starts at $50/hour and depends on experience

Work hours: M-F 8-5 with some weekend work required to maintain cell culture

Benefits include healthcare and PTO/ sick leave