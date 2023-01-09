Cell Culture Expert | Klotho Therapeutics | San Diego, CA

Job description
We are looking for a highly motivated individual with expertise in cell culture. You will be joining a Contract Development Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and laboratory that provides cGMP bio-manufacturing research and development services for research and clinical supply needs in Southern California. You will be working in the laboratory services division to develop cell culture experiments for the purpose of protein expression and purification.
Job Requirements
- No sponsorship available, must have authorization to work in US
- This is an on-site position in our North San Diego laboratory
- Bachelor’s degree, Master’s preferred with 3-4 years of experience in cell culture and protein expression – required
- Must be able to work independently and troubleshoot basic cell culture issues
- Good aseptic technique is required
- Mammalian cell culture experience including HEK293 and CHO cells required.
- Experience with bioreactors for protein production preferred
- Freezing, thawing, and expansion of cell lines
- Transfections, cloning and subcloning of cells lines
- Basic Molecular biology techniques including DNA isolation, Western blot, SDS-PAGE, ELISA, and protein purification (HPLC experience is preferred).
- Knowledge of GLP and cGMP is a plus
- Good oral and written communication skills are required
- Excellent organizational skills and ability to keep detailed notes
- Must be able to communicate via email and virtual meetings to clients
What we offer
- 12-month contract with the option to become permanent
- Compensation starts at $50/hour and depends on experience
- Work hours: M-F 8-5 with some weekend work required to maintain cell culture
- Benefits include healthcare and PTO/ sick leave