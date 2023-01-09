Senior Surgical Scientist – BrainXell Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

January 9, 2023 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Surgical Scientist – BrainXell Therapeutics – San Diego, CA

Using BrainXell’s novel and groundbreaking defined stem cell differentiation technologies, the Senior Surgical Scientist will execute internal studies involving… $67,979 – $155,767 a year
From null – Mon, 09 Jan 2023 19:36:57 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

