This position will report directly to the Associate Director of Immunology and will play a vital role in the development of next-generation iPSC-derived… $93,000 – $168,000 a year
From Shoreline Biosciences – Wed, 11 Jan 2023 09:14:56 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Research Scientist – Molecular Immunology – Shoreline Biosciences – San Diego, CA
This position will report directly to the Associate Director of Immunology and will play a vital role in the development of next-generation iPSC-derived… $93,000 – $168,000 a year