Scientist, Macrophage Cell Therapy – Shoreline Biosciences – San Diego, CA

January 11, 2023 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Scientist, Macrophage Cell Therapy – Shoreline Biosciences – San Diego, CA

The Scientist will play a vital role in the development of next-generation iPSC-derived Macrophage therapies. In addition to base salary, the hired candidate is… $93,000 – $168,000 a year
From Shoreline Biosciences – Wed, 11 Jan 2023 09:14:56 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

