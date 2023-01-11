Scientist/Senior Scientist (Immuno-Oncology) – iXCells Biotechnologies – San Diego, CA

January 11, 2023

The candidate for this position will be responsible for the establishment of various assays as assigned, and performance of experiments to support in vitro… $73,000 – $120,000 a year
From Indeed – Wed, 11 Jan 2023 23:52:24 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

