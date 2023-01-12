We seek a doctorate level scientist to work on projects related to the JCVI’s minimal bacterial cell1-3. This bacterium, which has a synthetic genome encoding… $62,400 – $74,509 a year
From J. Craig Venter Institute – Thu, 12 Jan 2023 21:13:38 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs
Post-Doctoral Fellow – J. Craig Venter Institute – La Jolla, CA
We seek a doctorate level scientist to work on projects related to the JCVI’s minimal bacterial cell1-3. This bacterium, which has a synthetic genome encoding… $62,400 – $74,509 a year