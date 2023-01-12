Research Associate, Product Development – ANSUN BIOPHARMA, INC – San Diego, CA

January 12, 2023 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Associate, Product Development – ANSUN BIOPHARMA, INC – San Diego, CA

The individual will be primarily responsible for conducting development studies under the direction of their supervisor to support product development,… $70,000 – $80,000 a year
From ANSUN BIOPHARMA, INC – Fri, 13 Jan 2023 00:53:23 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Cell Bank Development Scientist – Group Lead – Eurofins USA PSS Insourcing Solutions – San Diego, CA

December 30, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Cell Bank Development Scientist – Group Lead – Eurofins USA PSS Insourcing Solutions – San Diego, CA

Planning including quarterly forecasting of reagent stocks, cytokines, small molecules, and mammalian cells. Co-lead in the development of automated preparation… $66,000 – $76,000 a yearFrom Eurofins USA PSS Insourcing Solutions – Sat, 31 Dec 202… […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Senior Director, Clinical Pharmacology – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

December 9, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Director, Clinical Pharmacology – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

This individual will be a key member of the development team, developing clinical pharmacology strategy suitable for target product profile (TPP) and clinical…From CRINETICS PHARMACEUTICALS – Sat, 10 Dec 2022 00:23:26 GMT – View all San Diego, CA… […]