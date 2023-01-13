Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is a federal government contractor and, in compliance with its obligations under current federal regulations and guidance from the… $85,000 – $114,000 a year
From Sorrento Therapeutics – Sat, 14 Jan 2023 03:11:14 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Scientist-Formulation and Process Development – Sorrento Therapeutics – San Diego, CA
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is a federal government contractor and, in compliance with its obligations under current federal regulations and guidance from the… $85,000 – $114,000 a year