Artiva’s mission is to deliver highly effective, off-the-shelf, allogeneic NK cell-based therapies utilizing our Manufacturing-First approach, that are safe and… $105,000 – $132,000 a year
From Artiva Biotherapeutics – Sat, 14 Jan 2023 09:35:17 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Scientist, Analytical Development – Artiva Biotherapeutics – San Diego, CA
Artiva’s mission is to deliver highly effective, off-the-shelf, allogeneic NK cell-based therapies utilizing our Manufacturing-First approach, that are safe and… $105,000 – $132,000 a year