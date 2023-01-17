Past experience in pharmaceutical/biotech/chemistry R&D lab. Quick learner and self-starter capabilities. Responsive to deadlines, strong attention to detail,… $16 – $20 an hour
From Indeed – Tue, 17 Jan 2023 19:49:57 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Administrative Assistant/Receptionist – overseas pharmaceutical LLC – San Diego, CA
Past experience in pharmaceutical/biotech/chemistry R&D lab. Quick learner and self-starter capabilities. Responsive to deadlines, strong attention to detail,… $16 – $20 an hour