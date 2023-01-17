The Quality Specialist will support PCI’s packaging/labeling and distribution operations. This full time position will report to the Quality Operations Director… $63,040 – $78,800 a year
From PCI Pharma Services – Wed, 18 Jan 2023 00:32:40 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Quality Assurance Specialist – PCI Pharma Services – San Diego, CA
The Quality Specialist will support PCI’s packaging/labeling and distribution operations. This full time position will report to the Quality Operations Director… $63,040 – $78,800 a year