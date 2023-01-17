The Biotherapeutic Engineering and Gene Therapy (BEGT) group within NBC drives a diverse portfolio of modalities including therapeutic proteins, multi-specific… $76,300 – $114,500 a year
From Novartis – Tue, 17 Jan 2023 20:34:00 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Research Scientist II, Next Gen AAV Biodistribution – Novartis – San Diego, CA
The Biotherapeutic Engineering and Gene Therapy (BEGT) group within NBC drives a diverse portfolio of modalities including therapeutic proteins, multi-specific… $76,300 – $114,500 a year