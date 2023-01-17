Scientist – Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. – San Diego, CA

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is a federal government contractor and, in compliance with its obligations under current federal regulations and guidance from the… $85,000 – $114,000 a year
Research Assistant II – NOMIS Center for Immunobiology and Microbial Pathogenesis – Salk Institute for Biological Studies – La Jolla, CA

The Research Assistant II position is responsible for performing various cell and molecular biology and biochemistry techniques under general supervision and…From Salk Institute for Biological Studies – Fri, 06 Jan 2023 18:02:00 GMT – View all La… […]