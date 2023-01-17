Senior Scientist, Protein Bioinformatics – Ortho Clinical Diagnostics – San Diego, CA

January 17, 2023 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Scientist, Protein Bioinformatics – Ortho Clinical Diagnostics – San Diego, CA

The ideal candidate will champion the proteins used in the system and work closely with other team members who are developing a state-of-the-art point of care… $89,500 – $170,000 a year
From Ortho Clinical Diagnostics – Wed, 18 Jan 2023 02:28:38 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

