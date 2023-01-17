Experience in small and large molecule scale-up in pharmaceutical or biotechnology; strongly preferred with experience Tangential Flow Filtration (TFF),… $130,000 – $160,000 a year
From TriLink Biotechnologies – Tue, 17 Jan 2023 22:40:06 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Staff Process Engineer – TriLink BioTechnologies – San Diego, CA
Experience in small and large molecule scale-up in pharmaceutical or biotechnology; strongly preferred with experience Tangential Flow Filtration (TFF),… $130,000 – $160,000 a year