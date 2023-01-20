Animal/Laboratory Assistant II – UC San Diego – San Diego, CA

January 20, 2023 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Animal/Laboratory Assistant II – UC San Diego – San Diego, CA

For the safety and well-being of the entire university community, the University of California requires, with few exceptions, that all students, faculty and… $20.67 – $24.30 an hour
From UC San Diego – Sat, 21 Jan 2023 06:52:50 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Attorney – Biotechnology Litigation – Knobbe Martens Olson & Bear LLP – San Diego, CA

January 20, 2023 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Attorney – Biotechnology Litigation – Knobbe Martens Olson & Bear LLP – San Diego, CA

Candidates must possess a Ph.D. in biology, molecular biology, cellular biology, biochemistry or related disciplines, which utilize genetic engineering… $200,000 – $280,000 a yearFrom Knobbe Martens Olson & Bear LLP – Sat, 21 Jan 2023 01:46:55 GM… […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Senior Director, Government Affairs – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

December 6, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Director, Government Affairs – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

The Senior Director of Government Affairs will identify, advocate, and execute on behalf of Crinetics’ corporate interest in legislative and executive branches…From CRINETICS PHARMACEUTICALS – Tue, 06 Dec 2022 22:23:04 GMT – View all San Di… […]