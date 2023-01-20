Associate Scientist/Scientist, Gene Therapy Research – Neurocrine Bioscience – San Diego, CA

January 20, 2023 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Associate Scientist/Scientist, Gene Therapy Research – Neurocrine Bioscience – San Diego, CA

Design, develop and conduct research for validating AAV gene therapy candidates for clinical use. Execute experiments and support the validation of novel drug…
From Neurocrine Bioscience – Sat, 21 Jan 2023 00:10:14 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Research Associate/Research Associate II/Senior Research Associate – Poseida Therapeutics Inc – San Diego, CA

December 23, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Associate/Research Associate II/Senior Research Associate – Poseida Therapeutics Inc – San Diego, CA

Support the development of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) cellular therapies against cancer. Support studies using knowledge of cellular and/or tumor… $58,500 – $82,368 a yearFrom Poseida Therapeutics Inc – Sat, 24 Dec 2022 06:04:31 GMT – View… […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Business Development Associate – Biologics, Remote USA – Thermo Fisher Scientific – San Diego, CA

November 18, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Business Development Associate – Biologics, Remote USA – Thermo Fisher Scientific – San Diego, CA

Ideally, you will be remotely located on the West coast of the US and will be required to travel. Research, identify and qualify pharmaceutical and biotech…From Thermo Fisher Scientific – Fri, 18 Nov 2022 18:04:47 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]