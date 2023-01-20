Attorney – Biotechnology Litigation – Knobbe Martens Olson & Bear LLP – San Diego, CA

January 20, 2023 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Attorney – Biotechnology Litigation – Knobbe Martens Olson & Bear LLP – San Diego, CA

Candidates must possess a Ph.D. in biology, molecular biology, cellular biology, biochemistry or related disciplines, which utilize genetic engineering… $200,000 – $280,000 a year
From Knobbe Martens Olson & Bear LLP – Sat, 21 Jan 2023 01:46:55 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Director/Senior Director, Biochemistry & Biophysics – Treeline Biosciences – San Diego, CA

December 19, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Director/Senior Director, Biochemistry & Biophysics – Treeline Biosciences – San Diego, CA

More specifically, we are looking for a drug discovery scientist with a substantial background in biochemistry and biophysics assay development and…From Treeline Biosciences – Mon, 19 Dec 2022 18:43:07 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]