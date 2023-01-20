Biochemistry and Molecular Biology Research Associate – Molecular Assemblies – San Diego, CA

January 20, 2023 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Biochemistry and Molecular Biology Research Associate – Molecular Assemblies – San Diego, CA

The position will work closely with the Automation, Solid Support Consumables and Chemistry teams to advance Molecular Assemblies' proprietary oligonucleotide… $60,000 – $80,000 a year
From Molecular Assemblies – Sat, 21 Jan 2023 00:41:22 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles