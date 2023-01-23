Senior Principal Scientist, Computational and Systems Pharmacology – Bristol Myers Squibb – San Diego, CA

January 23, 2023 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Principal Scientist, Computational and Systems Pharmacology – Bristol Myers Squibb – San Diego, CA

The successful applicant will play a key scientific role in analyzing screening data from our compound library to infer their MoA and therapeutic effects on…
From Bristol-Myers Squibb – Tue, 24 Jan 2023 00:35:29 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Sr. Associate, Analytical Development – Artiva Biotherapeutics – San Diego, CA

January 14, 2023 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Sr. Associate, Analytical Development – Artiva Biotherapeutics – San Diego, CA

Artiva’s mission is to deliver highly effective, off-the-shelf, allogeneic NK cell-based therapies utilizing our Manufacturing-First approach, that are safe and… $84,000 – $109,000 a yearFrom Artiva Biotherapeutics – Sat, 14 Jan 2023 09:35:… […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Medical Director/Sr. Medical Director – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

January 3, 2023 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Medical Director/Sr. Medical Director – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

The ideal candidate will have hands-on early/translational research experience within a pharmaceutical or biotechnology company with a demonstrated track record…From Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals – Tue, 03 Jan 2023 23:23:53 GMT – View all San Diego, … […]