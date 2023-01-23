SRA/Assoc Scientist – Pharmacology – Enlaza Therapeutics, Inc. – San Diego, CA

January 23, 2023 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on SRA/Assoc Scientist – Pharmacology – Enlaza Therapeutics, Inc. – San Diego, CA

We seek an enthusiastic, collaborative individual with strong scientific rigor and excellent communication skills to support our drug discovery programs. $90,000 – $125,000 a year
From Indeed – Mon, 23 Jan 2023 22:12:21 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

