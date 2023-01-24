Accounting Manager/CPA Preferred – ACON Laboratories – San Diego, CA

January 24, 2023 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Accounting Manager/CPA Preferred – ACON Laboratories – San Diego, CA

Prior experience in the medical device/biotechnology industry preferred. This position will be heavily involved with financial and operational activities and… $100,000 – $125,000 a year
From Indeed – Tue, 24 Jan 2023 19:34:36 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Senior Director, Clinical Pharmacology – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

December 9, 2022 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Director, Clinical Pharmacology – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

This individual will be a key member of the development team, developing clinical pharmacology strategy suitable for target product profile (TPP) and clinical…From CRINETICS PHARMACEUTICALS – Sat, 10 Dec 2022 00:23:26 GMT – View all San Diego, CA… […]