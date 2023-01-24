The candidate will be asked to perform a variety of tasks. Primary duties include but are not limited to; distributing orders, maintaining data banks and lab… $16.30 – $26.45 an hour
From Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – Tue, 24 Jan 2023 17:40:33 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs
Laboratory Assistant I/II – Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – La Jolla, CA
The candidate will be asked to perform a variety of tasks. Primary duties include but are not limited to; distributing orders, maintaining data banks and lab… $16.30 – $26.45 an hour