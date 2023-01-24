Independently designs and performs experiments and procedures with high degree of complexity, demonstrating increasing expertise with a wide range of techniques… $64,480 – $98,572 a year
From Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – Tue, 24 Jan 2023 17:32:11 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Scientist – Drug Discovery – Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – San Diego, CA
Independently designs and performs experiments and procedures with high degree of complexity, demonstrating increasing expertise with a wide range of techniques… $64,480 – $98,572 a year