Reporting to the Head of Biometrics, the Associate Director/Director of Biostatistics will lead one or more development programs as the Lead Biostatistician to… $100,000 – $173,379 a year
From Indeed – Wed, 25 Jan 2023 21:18:25 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs
Associate Director Biostatistics – Equillium – La Jolla, CA
Reporting to the Head of Biometrics, the Associate Director/Director of Biostatistics will lead one or more development programs as the Lead Biostatistician to… $100,000 – $173,379 a year