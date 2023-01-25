The Systems Administrator will manage the full lifecycle and all technical aspects of a hybrid on-site and cloud infrastructure while ensuring compliance and… $70,000 – $100,000 a year
From Vividion Therapeutics – Wed, 25 Jan 2023 23:29:11 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Systems Administrator – Vividion Therapeutics – San Diego, CA
The Systems Administrator will manage the full lifecycle and all technical aspects of a hybrid on-site and cloud infrastructure while ensuring compliance and… $70,000 – $100,000 a year