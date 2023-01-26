Vertex Pharmaceuticals is seeking a highly skilled and motivated Scientist to support drug discovery efforts focusing on high throughput assays. $96,960 – $145,440 a year
From Vertex Pharmaceuticals – Fri, 27 Jan 2023 05:24:34 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
High Throughput Biology Research Scientist – Vertex Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA
Vertex Pharmaceuticals is seeking a highly skilled and motivated Scientist to support drug discovery efforts focusing on high throughput assays. $96,960 – $145,440 a year