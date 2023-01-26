As a Senior Scientist in Metabolic Engineering your focus will be on pathway optimization and strain improvement ensuring completion of projects with strict… $110,000 – $140,000 a year
From Debut – Thu, 26 Jan 2023 20:40:25 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Senior Scientist, Metabolic Engineering – Debut – San Diego, CA
As a Senior Scientist in Metabolic Engineering your focus will be on pathway optimization and strain improvement ensuring completion of projects with strict… $110,000 – $140,000 a year