Bioinformatics Analyst – Virology – J. Craig Venter Institute – La Jolla, CA

January 27, 2023 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Bioinformatics Analyst – Virology – J. Craig Venter Institute – La Jolla, CA

Job Responsibilities: The Bioinformatics Analyst – Virology will work as a member of the Scheuermann bioinformatics research team on analysis of viral genomic,… $62,400 – $68,640 a year
From J. Craig Venter Institute – Sat, 28 Jan 2023 01:12:17 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs

