Research Assistant I – Molecular Neurobiology Laboratory – Salk Institute for Biological Studies – La Jolla, CA

January 27, 2023 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Assistant I – Molecular Neurobiology Laboratory – Salk Institute for Biological Studies – La Jolla, CA

This position is a part of a research team focused on understanding the genetic and neural control of animal behavior. $18.03 – $23.92 an hour
From Salk Institute for Biological Studies – Sat, 28 Jan 2023 00:00:15 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs

