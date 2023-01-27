This position is a part of a research team focused on understanding the genetic and neural control of animal behavior. $18.03 – $23.92 an hour
From Salk Institute for Biological Studies – Sat, 28 Jan 2023 00:00:15 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs
Research Assistant I – Molecular Neurobiology Laboratory – Salk Institute for Biological Studies – La Jolla, CA
This position is a part of a research team focused on understanding the genetic and neural control of animal behavior. $18.03 – $23.92 an hour