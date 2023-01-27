Research Asst I – Salk Institute for Biological Studies – La Jolla, CA

The Research Assistant I position is responsible for performing various tissue and cell preparation techniques to analyze immune cells, microbiology and… $18.02 – $23.91 an hour
From Salk Institute for Biological Studies – Sat, 28 Jan 2023 06:00:21 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs

